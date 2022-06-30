Oct. 3, 1957 – June 22, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Bernadette P. Wilson, 64, of Natchez, who died on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Maurice Irving, officiating. Visitation service will be Friday, July 1, 2022, with family viewing from 4 until 5 p.m., Omega Omega Service 5 until 6 p.m., Expressions from the community from 6 until 7 p.m., public viewing from 7 until 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 2, 2022, 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., all at the church.

Burial will follow at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church, Natchez under the direction of Webb Winnfield Funeral Home.

Ms. Wilson was born on Oct. 3, 1957, in Natchez, the daughter of Martin Wells Pendleton and Virginia Brown Pendleton Tyler. She was a 1975 graduate of Jefferson County High School and a graduate of Alcorn State University with a Master of Science in Secondary Education.

Ms. Wilson was employed by Concordia Education Center in Ferriday, LA and she was retired from Alcorn State University.

She was a member of Greater St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, a Sunday School Teacher, Co-Director of Praise Team Ministry, President of the Women of Worship Ministry, Black History Community Organization, active member of Mississippi Law Enforcement Organization, Cannonsburg Recreation committee, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (N.O.B.L.E), National Academy for Professional Driving, Community Oriented Policing Services, Jefferson County Volunteer Fire Fighter, Louisiana Teacher Association, Susie B. White Scholarship Foundation and the founder and past president of Millenium Tender Hearts, an organization that reached out and touched needed families. She was also an active member of Alcorn Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She loved working with children, cooking, connecting the links to her family, traveling, being a Dallas Cowboys Fan and being an advocate for Greater St. Mark Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent so all proceeds will go towards the Jase Foundation.