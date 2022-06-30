Celebrate Independence day by rippin’ lips, staying safe

Published 5:30 pm Thursday, June 30, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

Ben Hillyer | The NAtchez Democrat — Andrea Marvel casts her line into the Mississippi River Thursday afternoon near the Natchez-Adams County Port. Marvel was spending the day as a breaki from helping her mother, who has been in the hospital.

JACKSON — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks announced Monday would be a Free Fishing Day for Mississippi residents. Anyone who is a resident can sport fish without a license that day.

Permits will be needed to fish State Park Lakes such as Bob M. Dearing Natchez State Park Lake.

Better safe than sorry

Email newsletter signup

A reminder to those wishing to celebrate on the water, the MDWFP will be out in full force this weekend to bring awareness and enforcement of boating under the influence as part of Operation Dry Water.

People going across the river to celebrate July 4 on lakes in Louisiana should be aware the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are also partaking in Operation Dry Water.

“We take boating safety on Louisiana waterways very seriously and that includes our DWI enforcement,” Major Clay Marques, the state boating law administrator said. “We want everyone to feel safe on the water this Fourth of July weekend. That starts with having a sober operator of your vehicle.”

Alcohol can impair your judgement, balance, vision and reaction time. It can also increase fatigue and susceptibility to the effects of cold-water immersion.

According to the LDWF, alcohol is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating incidents accounting for 16 percent of all deaths on the water. Louisiana had 27 boating fatalities in 2021 with alcohol playing a role in eight of them.

More Sports

Close friends earn scholarships from softball league

Fun in the sun: Kids learn to play tennis at Duncan Park

A major aWard: Green Wave students earn memorial scholarship

Vidalia resident one of 17 new agents for Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What are your thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision on abortion? (You can select more than one answer.)

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections