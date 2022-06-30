Concordia Parish receives grants for $2 million sewer upgrade

Published 7:20 am Thursday, June 30, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

VIDALIA, La. — The Concordia Parish sewer system will receive a major facelift thanks to a $1.2 million grant, Concordia Parish Police Jury Secretary and Treasurer Sandi Burley announced during a meeting this week.

The funds would be used to rebuild the parish’s main sewer system. Burley said $1.2 million would come from a Community Development Block Grant supplemented with $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act and another $400,000 from a Delta Regional Authority grant.

An $11,000 match will have to come out of the parish’s budget for administrative fees.

Email newsletter signup

Combined, the total budget for the project is $2 million, Burley said.

She added the grants would help the parish amid rising costs due to inflation.

“We are trying to make sure we have as much money out there without digging into our own pockets,” she said.

The next step in the sewage updates for the parish is the procurement process, where the parish will acquire bids for equipment, materials, and construction services.

The CDBG program administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awards states, cities, and counties based on their need to develop viable urban communities and expand economic opportunities, principally for areas with smaller populations with low to moderate incomes.

More Business

Not your average Joe: Geaux Joe drive-through in Vidalia offers coffee, energizers

‘We have a huge opportunity,’ Syrah’s CEO talks about next major expansion of Vidalia, Louisiana, facility

Lyn Fortenbery Jenkins named new Chamber president, CEO

Wardo’s, a New Orleans-style po-boy and ice cream shop, should open on Broadway across from the Natchez bluff in late June

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What are your thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision on abortion? (You can select more than one answer.)

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections