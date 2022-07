NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Eddie “L.C.” Lyles of Natchez who died Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Hattiesburg will be Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Webb Winfield Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don Lucas officiating. Visitation will be Friday, July 1, 2022 from 4 until 6 p.m.

