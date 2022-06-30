Fun in the sun: Kids learn to play tennis at Duncan Park

NATCHEZ — Kids lined up in a single file line as tennis coach Frankie Spence tossed balls to them and set up shots down the sideline. He is working with a group of kids who are advanced beginners at the tennis courts at Duncan Park.

Thursday was the first session of the camp and the second session will be July 11, 2022. He said there is still room for kids to sign up for the second session. Duncan Park’s tennis camp is a program to teach kids how to play tennis with fundamental technique and how to play tennis strategically.

Molly McLemore has played tennis since she was eight and is now 11. She said she has learned a lot from the camp.

Email newsletter signup

“I’ve learned how to actually play tennis. This is the first time I’ve been taught how to play tennis properly,” McLemore said.

Spence was teaching kids to hit down the line instead of across the court, a lesson he taught the high schoolers this spring. Samantha Dixon said she learned more about hitting the ball because of the camp.

“I didn’t know there was a back hand. I enjoy playing with my back hand now,” Dixon said.

Lyla Wood said she has enjoyed the camp because she has learned a lot so far. It is the first time she has picked up a tennis racket and played tennis. Camp has been fun because she could hang out with her friends more.

Spence offered the kids a free snow cone if they could get through the line hitting the right shot without messing up. He offered two free snow cones if they could hit the newspaper guy. His joking nature works well with teaching kids.

“It’s fun, he’s just funny. I’ve learned a lot from him,” Chloe Firmin said.