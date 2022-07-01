Fannie Lee Wallace Allen

Funeral services for Fannie Lee Wallace Allen, 92, of Virginia Beach, VA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at noon.  Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral in Ferriday on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 11 a.m. until service time at 12noon.

