Nov. 27, 1939 – June 25, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Inell Williams Washington, 82, of Natchez, who died Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Natchez will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church with Bishop J. L. Hammitte officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 5:30 until 6: 30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Inell was born Nov. 27, 1939, in Utica, MS, the daughter of Charlie Mae Seaton and James Williams. She was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and retired from the University of Minnesota. Inell was a caretaker for many family members. She enjoyed visiting the casino, playing cards, cooking and entertaining.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Betty Hall, Sophfornia M. Coleman, Myrtis Williams, Florine Williams and brother, Lee Dell Williams.

Inell leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Paul Smith, Sam Smith, Jr. and Patrick Smith; daughters, Christine Cameron and Shirley Williams (like a daughter), a host of nieces and nephews; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com