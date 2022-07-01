July 21, 1964 – June 19, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Johniece Evans White, 57, of Natchez, who passed away on June 19, 2022 in Fort Worth, TX will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, MS with Pastor Charles Chandler officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 4 until 5 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, MS, and on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel; masks are required and we practice social distancing.

Johniece was born on July 21, 1964, in Natchez, MS, to John Evans Jr. and Vanilla Wimberly Evans.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John, Jr. and Vanilla Wimberly Evans; one sister, Carla Evans Sly and one brother, Carl Randel Evans.

Johniece leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Leon Allen White; five children, Karnella White, Melissa Buckhaulter both of Texas, Jordan White of Nevada, Cedric Green of Natchez and Teddie Green of California; her stepmother, Cordelia Evans of Natchez; three brothers, Ricky Evans and wife, Rhonda, Ivan Evans all of Natchez and Joe Nathan Evans of Nevada and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.