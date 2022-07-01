Sheriff’s deputies arrest two suspected drug dealers after traffic stops

FERRIDAY, La. — Two different traffic stops turned into busts last week in Concordia Parish. Deputies reportedly discovered a cache of drugs, money and weapons.

During the first traffic stop on U.S. Highway 84 in Ferriday, Louisiana, a deputy reportedly stopped Brandon Jamar Duncan, 29, and later obtained a search warrant for his Ferriday home at 215 Thomas Road.

There, deputies discovered three guns and a large amount of ecstasy, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a substantial amount of cash.

Email newsletter signup

Duncan was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II drug with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm with controlled substances.

The following day, ecstasy and marijuana were seized during another traffic stop on U.S. Highway 84. The sheriff’s office arrested Ronnie Edward Elery Jr., 28, from Natchez, on charges of improper lighting, two counts of possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II drug with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.