Nov. 9, 1940 – June 29, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Wilber Jean Phillips, 81, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Tuesday, July 05, 2022, at noon with Bro. Bobby Mulvihill officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Wilber Jean Phillips was born on Saturday, Nov. 09, 1940, in Ferriday, LA. and passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Camelot Leisure Living in Ferriday, LA.

She is preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Elijah Barnes; mother, Willie Mae DeFir Barnes; husband, James William Wilson Sr. and husband, Danny Louis Phillips; son, Johnny Otts Wilson; great granddaughter, Alyssa Tyler and sister, Clara Barlow.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her son, James William Wilson, Jr. and his wife, Candice of Natchez, MS;

grandson, Johnny Otts Wilson, Jr. and his wife, Kaslyn of Sunset, LA; granddaughter, Ophelia Diane Wilson of Alexandria, LA; granddaughter, Charlotte Wilson of Richland, MS; granddaughter, Anna Grace Wilson of Natchez, MS; special niece, Sheila Barlow of Ferriday, LA. She is also survived by 20 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be her family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon, Tuesday, July 05, 2022. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.