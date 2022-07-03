Crime Reports: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Delandro James Bell, 33, Homeless, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.

Mivchael Antonio Anfrew, 18, 205 Ford Street, Natchez, on charge of embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerks/persons. Bond set at $750.00.

Jaylon Davilon Hayes, 20, 66 Lagrange Road, Natchez, on charges of two counts burglary: all but dwelling and two counts of malicious mischief: greater than $1,000. Bond set at $25,000 on first count of burglary: all but dwelling, $40,000 on second count of burglary: all but dwelling, $15,000 on first count of malicious mischief: greater than $1,000, and $20,000 on second count of malicious mischief: greater than $1,000.

Arrests — Wednesday

Anthony Leland Carter, 56, 44 T Waring Bennett Jr. Road, Natchez, on charges of assault: simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman and disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. No bond set on either charge.

Alexander Washington, 64, 213 Greenfield Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt: default in payment. Bond set at $111.00 on first count and $562.00 on second count.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Alarm on Marquette Avenue.

Stolen vehicle on Ratcliff Place.

Suspicious activity on Garden Street.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Village Place.

Dog problem on Watkins Street.

Shots fired on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fight on progress on Wood Avenue.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Old Devereux Street.

False alarm on Live Oak Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Gas drive-off on North Shields Lane.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Lewis Drive.

Accident on Main Street.

Intelligence report on Bishop Street.

Breaking and entering on T Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Malicious mischief on Liberty Road.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Unwanted subject on Oakland Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Corey Hamilton, 20, Mississippi State Highway 553, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace. Held without bond.

Tyran Hargrave, 22, Lotus Drive, Natchez, on chare of simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Jaylen E’Leighaju Jefferson, 19, Brentwood Lane, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Quiero Pequano Johnson, 35, Elbow Lane, Natchez, on charge of arson. Held without bond.

Nadia McGrew, 23, Lotus Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Jessie Mae Tolbert, 46, Beaumont Street, Natchez, on charge of telephone/electronic harassment. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Thursday

Theft on State Park Road.

Burglary on Village Place.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Juvenile problem on Beau Pré Road.

Suspicious activity on Andrews Drive.

Unwanted subject on Rand Acres Road.

Threats on Selma Estates Road.

Accident on Artman Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Unwanted subject on Broadmoor Drive.

Fight in progress on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop on Southwind Drive.

Two accidents on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Hicks-Chiks.

911 Hangup on Village Square Boulevard.

Unwanted subject on Jack Kelly Road.

Dog problem on Fieldview Drive.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Drug related on State Street.

Dog problem on Southview Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Bradley Welch, 59, 827 Eagle Road, window tint and possession of schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Brandon O’Connor, 22, 182 Burl Roberts Road, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $2,092.50.

C.A. Barron, 51, 3231 Clipper Winds Way, Houston, Texas, following too close and possession of schedule II drugs with intent. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Patrick McNeill, 27, 55 Wayne Walters Road, Laurel, improper turn, possession of schedule II drugs. Bond set at $19,105.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Garden Drive.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Down tree on Louisiana 566.

Suspicious person on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Alarms on US 84.

Loose horses on Moose Lodge Road.