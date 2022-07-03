GALLERY: Weather doesn’t dampen Lake St. John Flotilla experience

Published 4:00 am Sunday, July 3, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

FERRIDAY — The annual Lake St. John Flotilla tradition continued on Saturday between light drizzles of rain.

Decorated boats went out at the scheduled time underneath a blue sky that managed to find a way out from behind the clouds.

Flotilla Chairman Susan Harris said a total of 16 boats and 15 decorated piers entered the event. First place goes to William Barnes with a boat decorated to the theme of the film “Top Gun.” “Danger Zone” played loudly from the boat followed by flying kites shaped like planes.

Second place in the Flotilla goes to Kevin Craft, third place to Kay Batte and the overall best-decorated pier was Bucky Mulholland’s, Harris said.

Above are scenes from Saturday’s festivities.

