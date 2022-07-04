Freedom is why we celebrate

A lot of decisions have been made recently by courts and lawmakers that reshape our state and country. Some of these decisions have been divisive.

While some celebrate, others have drawn the conclusion that their democracy has been threatened. Perhaps some don’t feel like celebrating on Independence Day.

Whether you agree with these decisions or you are already making a sign to hold up on the steps of the capitol building, there is one thing to remember as Independence Day approaches.

We still have the freedom to celebrate or protest, which not everyone has.

To remember why we celebrate, perhaps it’s necessary to hit rewind and examine why July 4 is a holiday to begin with.

On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was signed. This declaration states America is a free, united and independent nation no longer ruled by a dictator. That freedom is often taken for granted by those of us who’ve never known what it’s like not to be free.

Imagine living where protesting with signs could land you in prison or cause you to receive the death penalty. The freedom that allows us to speak is the same freedom that lets us be divided on political issues.

Another thing about freedom that we often take for granted is freedom is not free.

It comes at a high price.

Regardless of where you stand, freedom is worth celebrating.