Lady Braves will host eight games in 2022 season

LORMAN, Miss. – The 2022 Alcorn State Women’s Soccer schedule was announced Friday, July 1, with the Braves hosting eight games at Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Stadium, in addition to hosting the season-opener in nearby Vicksburg, Mississippi. The fixture list also includes one non-conference game against a conference opponent.

With the Braves under the direction of Head Coach Kevin Larry (now in his third season with the program after leading them in spring 2021 during the COVID rearranged 2020/21 campaign), Alcorn will play an 18-game slate in the fall, including nine non-conference games.

NON-CONFERENCE HOME GAMES

Email newsletter signup

Alcorn State welcomes four non-conference opponents to the friendly confines of Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Stadium in the fall, with another game being hosted by the Braves in nearby Vicksburg, Mississippi. The Braves open the season in Vicksburg, hosting Southern Utah at Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi on Thursday, August 18. Three days later, the Braves welcome Grambling State to Lorman for a non-conference matchup against their fellow Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) member on Sunday, August 21. Meanwhile, ULM visits Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Stadium on Wednesday, August 24, for the second of two home games in the span of a week. For the first time in program history, Alcorn hosts FIU to the Magnolia State on Thursday, September 8, before closing out the non-conference home fixtures later in the month against Chicago State on Friday, September 23.

NON-CONFERENCE ROAD GAMES

The Braves face-off against four non-conference opponents on the road in the fall, beginning with back-to-back games in the Lone Star State on September 2, as Alcorn State travels to Tarleton State in Stephenville, Texas. On September 4, Alcorn travels to East Texas Baptist in Marshall. Consecutive games in Louisiana will see the Braves travel to Nicholls State on September 13, followed by a trip to Centenary on September 21, for a pair of midweek clashes to wrap-up the non-conference road portion of the 2022 schedule.

SWAC HOME GAMES

Alcorn State hosts four consecutive games at home to open its 2022 SWAC fixture list. Jackson State (September 30) and Southern (October 2) begin the homestand at venerable Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Stadium, followed a week later by visits from Texas Southern (October 7) and Prairie View A&M (October 9), respectively. The game against Prairie View A&M will serve as “Senior Appreciation Day” for the Braves.

SWAC ROAD GAMES

After hosting the first four conference games of the season in Lorman, the Braves will hit the road for five consecutive games to conclude the 2022 regular season. Alcorn State will travel to two states in three days, heading first to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on October 14, only to then turn around and play at Grambling State in Louisiana on October 16. The following weekend sees the Braves travel to Alabama State (October 21) and Alabama A&M (October 23), respectfully, before closing out the regular season against in-state foe Mississippi Valley State in Itta Bena on October 28.

CONFERENCE GRIND

The SWAC will once again prove to be one of the toughest conferences in the southwest, as Kevin Larry and his staff will look to add upon the conference victory over Mississippi Valley State that closed out the fall 2021 regular season campaign. In the spring of 2021, Alcorn advanced to the SWAC Championships for the first time since 2017, taking part in the annual event played in Prairie View, Texas. The 2022 SWAC Championships are scheduled to take place November 3-6, in a location to be named later by the SWAC Office.

LAST SEASON

Last season, the Braves went 3-14 overall, while earning a win to end the season at Mississippi Valley State, as previously mentioned. Alcorn opened the 2021 fall season with an emphatic 11-0 clean sheet win against Talladega, before later claiming a 2-1 non-conference home win against Nicholls State. A 7-2 victory to end the season against the Delta Devils highlighted the SWAC slate for the Braves. In all, Alcorn netted goals in five of its last six games, including a tough 3-1 defeat to Grambling State.

Follow Alcorn State Women’s Soccer on Twitter (@AlcornSoccer) for all of the latest news and updates. For all Alcorn State Athletics news, follow us on Twitter (@BravesSports), Instagram (@BravesSports), YouTube (Alcorn State Sports) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/BravesSports).