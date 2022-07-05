Vidalia man arrested for allegedly having sexual relationship with juvenile

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish deputies arrested a 28-year-old man from Vidalia, Louisiana, for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a juvenile.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating an alleged relationship between 28-year-old Ian Reed and a juvenile on Sunday, authorities said.

Investigators believe Reed gave the child a cell phone in an attempt to start a relationship.

During the course of the investigation, more evidence led to a search of Reed’s residence on Eagle Road, at which time he was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact CPSO at (318) 336-5231, or submit an anonymous tip online using the CPSO mobile app.