FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Floyd Earl Peavy, Sr. 76, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Noah Marshall officiating. Interment will follow at Myrtle Memorial in Winnsboro, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

