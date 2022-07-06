Police investigating Tuesday evening gunshots in Natchez neighborhood

Published 1:37 pm Wednesday, July 6, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police are investigating gunshots fired in the area of Maplewood Lane on Tuesday evening.

Police arrived just after 7 p.m. to respond to shots fired in the neighborhood, which is located behind Parkway Baptist Church off of U.S. 61. At least one 911 caller said her house had been struck by bullets.

No suspects were identified at the scene.

“We’re not sure what we’re dealing with,” Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Tuesday evening. He said no one was injured.

This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

