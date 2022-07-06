Nov. 13, 1962 – June 27, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Quintella Ann White, 59, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. from the Eternal Hope Church in Ferriday, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Friday, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery. Mrs. White, daughter of Mrs. Pearline Brown of Ferriday died at Trinity Medical in Ferriday.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com