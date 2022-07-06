Tornado siren testing today at noon

Residents of Natchez-Adams County should hear tornado sirens go off under clear blue skies today at noon, according to Adams County Emergency Management Agency officials.

This is part of routine siren testing. Those who live or happen to be near a siren when it goes off are asked to contact Adams County EMA and let them know the siren is working.

Their office can be reached at (601) 442-7021.

Want to stay informed? Sign up for CODE RED emergency and community announcements at www.adamscountyms.net.