UPDATE: Natchez police investigating drive-by shooting toward a group of juveniles

NATCHEZ — Police believe the gunshots that rang out Tuesday evening in a Natchez neighborhood behind Parkway Baptist Church were from a possible drive-by shooting.

Some who live around the area of Maplewood and Beechwood lanes said when they first heard the shots, they thought it could have been someone firing fireworks leftover from July 4.

Police arrived just after 7 p.m. to respond to the gunshots fired in the neighborhood located behind Parkway Baptist Church off of U.S. 61. At least one 911 caller said her house had been struck by bullets. No injuries have been reported.

Email newsletter signup

Officers spoke with several neighbors in the area. Numerous tips were relayed to police describing a silver or light-colored Nissan with a male firing from inside the vehicle toward a group of four male juveniles who were walking on Maplewood Lane, a statement from Natchez Police said. Investigators are in the process of identifying all parties involved and arrests are anticipated.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Tuesday evening police responded to multiple other “shots fired” calls over the course of the Fourth of July weekend that turned out only to be fireworks or no evidence of gunfire had been found at the scene when they arrived.