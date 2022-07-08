Archie Davis

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Archie “Bone” Davis, 73, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Zion Hill Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Rev. Don Lucas will officiate and burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mr. Davis, son of Cyrus Green, Sr. and Viola Davis Green, was born in Ferriday and died at his residence. He was a construction supervisor.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Nell Smith Davis; five children, Kametre Davis, Kentaisha Davis all of Ferriday, Tabitha Davis of Houma, LA, Samantha Davis of Clayton, Helen Buard of Denham Springs, LA; three brothers, Floyd Green (Andrea) and Calvin Green (Pamela) all of Powder Springs, Georgia and Richard Green (Rhonda) of Ferriday; four sisters, Dorothy Brown (Midget) and Rose Green all of Ferriday, Janice Davis and Sandra Davis Johnson both of Champaign, IL; one aunt, Betty Addison of Jena, LA, ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Preceding him in death are his father; one brother, Cyrus Green, Jr.; one sister, Mercy D. Green; maternal grandparents, Lawyer and Laura Davis and paternal grandparents, Clyde Dudley and Rowena Addison.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com