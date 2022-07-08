Cyber Crime Unit tracks down Louisiana man for solicitation of juvenile

Published 8:06 am Friday, July 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Kevin James Prejean, 55, from Crowley, Louisiana, has been charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. (Submitted)

 

VIDALIA, La. — A 55-year-old Crowley, Louisiana, man has been arrested for charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit investigated Kevin James Prejean, 55, for allegedly soliciting a minor online for sexual purposes.

He has been taken into custody in Acadia Parish.

The sheriff’s office states Prejean sent sexually explicit photos of himself and requested the same from a child as well as encouraged the child to delete the photos to avoid being discovered.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick thanked the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in apprehending this Prejean. Hedrick added he would also like to reassure the citizens of Concordia Parish that his office will continue to proactively seek out those who attempt to prey on children in the parish.

