Lake Bruin to begin drawdown in September

LAKE BRUIN — Lake Bruin Recreation and Water Conservation District has scheduled a drawdown for Lake Bruin in Tensas Parish to begin on September 1, 2022.

The water level will be lowered to a maximum of five feet below pool stage and will remain at that level until December 15, 2022.

The drawdown will benefit the lake’s fish population and will give homeowners the opportunity to conduct shoreline and property maintenance.

Previous drawdowns on Lake Bruin have proven to be beneficial to gamefish populations. Exposing the lake bottom to air helps reduce layers of organic “muck” that accumulate over time and typically results in increased nesting success.

All homeowners are advised to take appropriate measures, as boat access into the lake will be limited.

For further information regarding the drawdown, contact Ryan Daniel, LDWF Biologist Manager, at (318) 343-4044 or Steve Maynord, President of the Lake Bruin Recreation and Water Conservation District, at (601) 868-1240.