July 20, 1953 – July 6, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Lorraine Lambert Henderson, 68, of Natchez, who passed away on July 6, 2022, at her residence in Jefferson County, will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Stanton Baptist Church in Natchez (Stanton), MS with Bro. Steve Purvis officiating. Interment will follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Brookhaven, MS under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 2 p.m. until service time at Stanton Baptist Church.

Email newsletter signup

Lorraine was born on July 20, 1953, in Natchez, MS, to John Edward Lambert and Montie Sue Knox Lambert.

Lorraine was a faithful servant of Christ. She treated others with kindness and love. She was a role model for all that knew her. We have been made better by her love and examples. Memories of her will be blessings to all generations to come.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Edward Lambert and Montie Sue Knox Lambert; two siblings, Sharon Lambert Pickering and John Edward Lambert, Jr.; one brother-in-law, Nolan McReynolds.

Lorraine leaves to cherish her memories: her loving husband, Donald Henderson of Natchez; three daughters, Bethany Smith of Denham Springs, LA, Brenda Brown and husband, Buddy of Vidalia, LA and Brandy McReynolds of Bradenton, FL; two sisters, Judy McReynolds of Baton Rouge, LA and Carolyn Burchfield and husband, Larry of Natchez, MS; two brothers, Kenneth Head of Western Australia and James Lambert and wife, Pauline of Natchez, MS; six grandchildren, Dylan, Kaylen, Drew, Brent, Rachel and Gavin; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.