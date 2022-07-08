Stuff a squad car for back-to-school drive-thru supply giveaway

Published 5:34 pm Friday, July 8, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

File photo

VIDALIA, La. — A police car sits outside of the Vidalia Walmart, but there’s no patrol deputy inside. Instead, it is being filled to the hood with school supplies for a back-to-school drive-thru supply giveaway later this month.

Vidalia police officer Georganna Berry said the department is depending on the community to come through with donations of backpacks, crayons, highlighters, scissors, glue, notebooks, folders or any other type of school supplies needed for local school children.

Donations will be accepted both from inside the police car and at the Vidalia Police Department from now through Monday, July 25, for a drive-thru style giveaway from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, in the parking lot behind the police station, she said. Anyone with a child can come through the drive-thru, Berry said.

Email newsletter signup

“We don’t discriminate, but the child has to be in the car with the parent,” she said.

Officers will also come to houses of people with donations that need to be picked up, Berry said. To request a pickup, or for more information, contact the police department at 318-336-5254 and ask for officer Berry or Captain Sheila McFarland.

“The more donated, the more we can give out,” Berry said.

More News

CHRISTMAS IN JULY: Fundraiser for decorations to kickstart holiday spirit

Adams County man dies falling from tree in logging accident

GALLERY: Fallen tree on MLK narrowly misses witness’s vehicle as they were driving

Tree blocks traffic, causes power loss for some in downtown Natchez area

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    When allowed to do so, will you seek a prescription for medical marijuana?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections