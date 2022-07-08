Stuff a squad car for back-to-school drive-thru supply giveaway

VIDALIA, La. — A police car sits outside of the Vidalia Walmart, but there’s no patrol deputy inside. Instead, it is being filled to the hood with school supplies for a back-to-school drive-thru supply giveaway later this month.

Vidalia police officer Georganna Berry said the department is depending on the community to come through with donations of backpacks, crayons, highlighters, scissors, glue, notebooks, folders or any other type of school supplies needed for local school children.

Donations will be accepted both from inside the police car and at the Vidalia Police Department from now through Monday, July 25, for a drive-thru style giveaway from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, in the parking lot behind the police station, she said. Anyone with a child can come through the drive-thru, Berry said.

“We don’t discriminate, but the child has to be in the car with the parent,” she said.

Officers will also come to houses of people with donations that need to be picked up, Berry said. To request a pickup, or for more information, contact the police department at 318-336-5254 and ask for officer Berry or Captain Sheila McFarland.

“The more donated, the more we can give out,” Berry said.