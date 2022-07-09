GALLERY: Fallen tree on MLK narrowly misses witness’s vehicle as they were driving

NATCHEZ — A tree that toppled over on Martin Luther King Jr. Road on a hot and sunny Saturday afternoon barely missed a witness’s car, Natchez Chief of Police Joseph Daughtry said.

The tree came down between State and Washington streets on Martin Luther King Jr. Road around 1 p.m. Saturday taking power lines with it, Daughtry said. According to Entergy, over 40 customers lost power from State Street along Martin Luther King Jr. Road and Homochitto Street. The tree blocked both lanes of traffic on Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Daughtry said. He asked everyone traveling in that area to use caution.

Entergy and Public Works were on the scene working to clear the damage, he said.

“The witness stated that it barely missed their car while they were driving,” Daughtry said.