Weather service warns of dangerous heat risk

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Saturday.

Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees and overnight low temperatures near 80 degrees are possible in northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and northern and western portions of Mississippi.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Remedy this by drinking plenty of fluids and by staying in an air-conditioned room out of the sun and checking on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. In the event of heat illness emergencies, call 911.