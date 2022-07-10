THE GOLDEN YEAR: Sorority sister celebrates 50 years of service

NATCHEZ — Dozens in a sorority group adorned with bright red and white clothes recently filled the Magnolia Bluff’s Hotel ballroom to celebrate and honor one of their members.

Dorothy Houze has been a dedicated member of the Natchez Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. for 50 years.

On June 24, the organization gathered for a dinner inside the hotel ballroom in her honor. Delta Sigma Theta does this for the few members that reach the golden year milestone, said her daughter, Tiffany Houze.

“It’s a big deal,” she said. “I’m a legacy member, joined April 2021, and my sister became a delta in 1992. My whole family is full of Deltas.”

She thanked the Natchez Alumnae Chapter for making her mother’s 50-year mark special.

“It’s the most amazing feeling,” she said.

Historically African American sorority, Delta Sigma Theta’s mission is centered around sisterhood and public service. Delta Sigma Theta is behind many community service outreach programs, which Houze has been involved with.

Houze was showered with praise, red roses and reflections on Houze’s years of service from her soror sisters. Alderwoman Felicia Bridgewater-Irving, who is also a member, presented Houze with a proclamation of appreciation signed by Mayor Dan Gibson.

“The Lexington, Mississippi, native is best known as the creative mastermind and director behind the amazing ‘Ravishing Ramselles’ of North Natchez High School,” Irving said, referring to the dance line that helped spark school spirit. “She also served as the joint director of the ‘Lady Blues’ at Natchez High School.”

During the celebration, Houze proved she could still dance when one of her colleagues pulled her from her chair to show off her moves.