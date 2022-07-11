Sept. 14, 1922 – July 10, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Frances Greer who passed away on Sunday, July 10 2022 will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Natchez National Cemetery.

She was 99 years old having been born Francis Evelyn Oliver in Transylvania, LA. on Sept. 14, 1922. She married Herman E. Greer in 1942, who preceded her in death in 1991.

She is survived by her four children Richard E. Greer of Billings Montana, William P. Greer of Temecula California, Edward O. Greer of Lumberton Texas and Leslie C. Greer of Kailua Kona Hawaii. Plus, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, too numerous to mention, all of whom carry her spirit with the fondest of memories.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.