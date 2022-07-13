Aug. 10, 1955 – July 9, 2022

Memorial services for Annie L. Case, 66, of Washington, MS who died Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Rankin County, will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel. All are welcome to attend and share their memories of Annie.

Annie L. Case was born August 10, 1955, in Natchez, the daughter of Virgil Warren Case and Jimmie Marie Germany.

Email newsletter signup

Annie was an avid animal lover, especially cats.

She is preceded in death by her sister Shelly Ruth Stiltner and nephews LaVone Woods and Robert Carman

Annie is survived by Jane Funderburg, her closest friend of whom she lived with for sixteen years. Her siblings Ellen Woods, Sarah Carman, and Delmar Case.

Annie also has many nieces and nephews including Tunya, Gary, and Cory Renfrow. Carrie Janek. Charles, Sabrina and Preston Wagley. Brooke and Dusty Sullivan and Robbie Arnold. Jody, April, Jesse, and Connie Carman. Haley, Kaedon, Austin and Shay Carman. Anna, Jim, and Gary Stiltner. Paula Bradshaw and many many others that are too many to name all that she loved

In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be made to the Adams County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.