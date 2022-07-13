Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 1-7:

Laurence Burnett charged with trafficking ecstasy. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Laurence Burnett charged with possession of marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Chase Johnson charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Devonta Ivy charged with failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signal. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Danny Lynn Bertrand charged with possession of methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Olivia Jane Dixon charged with possession of crack cocaine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Olivia Jane Dixon charged with possession of power cocaine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Olivia Jane Dixon charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Danny Lynn Bertrand charged with tampering with evidence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Danny Lynn Bertrand charged with child restraint. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Olivia Jane Dixon charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Taire J. Nelson charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Taire J. Nelson charged with possession of power cocaine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Taire J. Nelson charged with possession of crack cocaine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Taire J. Nelson charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Friday, July 1:

Jaylon Hayes pleaded guilty to burglary of a vehicle (Counts I-IV) and to burglary breaking inner door b one lawfully present (Count V) in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to five years on each count for Counts I-IV, in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for time served, the remaining balance suspended upon completion of Adams County Intervention/Drug Court. Those sentences are to run concurrently. Sentenced to 10 years on Count V, in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for time served, the remaining balance suspended upon completion of Adams County Intervention/Drug Court. This sentence is to run CONSECUTIVELY to the sentences for Counts I-IV. It was further ordered that the defendant forfeit the weapon recovered by law enforcement to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Must pay a fine to the Adams County Drug Fund of $1,500.00, restitution of $200.00, all court cost, and fees, including a $250.00 prosecution fee, within one year. The fine, restitution, court costs and fees shall be paid before any assessment of Intervention/Drug Court fees.

Bryson Wallace pleaded guilty to possession of Schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, in an amount of 10 or more dosage units, but less than 20 dosage units (Count III) in Judge Blackwell’s court. Pursuant to the plea agreement with the State, Counts I (possession of marijuana) and II (possession of methamphetamine) shall be retired to the file and the State shall not seek the firearm enhancement. Sentenced to seven years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, the remaining balance suspended, to be served on formal post-release supervision through the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a period of five years. The defendant must forfeit the weapon recovered by law enforcement to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Must pay a fine to the Adams County Drug Fund of $1,000.00, all court costs, and fees, including a $250.00 prosecution fee, within six months.

Derrin Hughes pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm, as a NON-habitual (Count I) in Judge Blackwell’s court. Pursuant to the plea agreement with the State, Count II shall be retired to the file and the State shall not seek the habitual offender enhancement. Sentenced to 10 years, as a NON-habitual, in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, with five years to be serve, the remaining five years suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision through the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a period of five years. Defendant must forfeit the weapon recovered by law enforcement to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $250.00 prosecution fee.

Greg Simmons pleaded guilty to statutory rape (Count I) in Judge Blackwell’s court. Pursuant of the plea agreement with the State, the State shall retire Count II (sexual battery). Sentenced to 30 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with credit for any time served, 20 years to serve, 10 years suspended, to be served on post-release supervision through the Mississippi Department of Corrections for period of 10 years, the first five years to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision, and the remaining five years to be served on informal non-reporting post-release supervision. The defendant shall register as a sex offender upon release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $250.00 prosecution fee.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, July 6:

Walker Mills Allen, 22, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run. Fine set at $537.50.

Walker Mills Allen, 22, not guilty of DUI – operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

Wayne Lavon Baldwin, 48, not guilty of DUI – 1st offense.

Delandro Bell, 33, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentenced to five days in jail. Credit for time served.