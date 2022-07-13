Weather Forecast: July 14, 2022

Happy Bastille Day to the French. It will be a partly sunny day and one where you can appreciate the beautiful mild summer weather in the Tour De France. If only it could come here.

There may be some relief from the mundane heat of summer. Thursday has a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent and could range between a quarter of an inch to a half of an inch. The high will be 86 and the low 72. Wind will blow out of the Southwest at 5 mph.

Natchez’s current river stage is at 21 feet above gauge zero and should drop to 20.9 tomorrow before rising slowly over the weekend.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 6:11 and sunset is at 8:12.