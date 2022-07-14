Feb. 7, 1963 – June 27, 2022

VIDALIA – Bennie Scott, III, affectionately known as “Bullet” was born Feb. 7, 1963, to Bennie Scott, Jr. and the late Dorothy Walker in Natchez, MS. He grew up in Vidalia, LA, and attended Vidalia High School. While in Vidalia he worked at Concordia Grain Elevator alongside his mother.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, Greater Mt. Carmel M.B.C. with Pastor Raymond Riley. Burial will follow at the Vidalia Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Bullet departed this earthly life on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Bullet was preceded in death by his: mother, Dorothy Walker Baker; siblings, Brady Scott, Earnestine Walker and Ernest Walker; maternal grandparents, Emanuel Walker, Hattie Walker and Richard Garrison; paternal grandparents, Bennie Scott, Sr. and Beatrice Taylor.

Bullet leaves to cherish beautiful memories of him: daughters, Alexia Scott “Lexi”, Boca Raton, FL and Benniqua Scott, Pompano Bch., FL; sons, Bennie Scott, IV “Lil Scott” Boca Raton, FL and Omari Johnson-Scott “O” Pompano Bch., FL; father, Bennie Scott, Jr. (Burnell), Pompano Bch., FL; brothers, Huey Walker, Austin, TX and Cedric Scott, Pompano Bch., FL and Arthur Johnson, Lenox, GA; sisters, Linda Alsworth, Hattie S. (Vincent) Neal and Joyce Mitchell, all of Vidalia, LA and Veronica (Ty) Mackey, Sunrise, FL and Deborah Grogan, Pompano Bch., FL; his loving and devoted girlfriend, Heather McCoy, Deerfield Bch., FL; special nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly, Tawana, LaTasha “Tasha Lynn”, Tamekia (Alce),

Hu’Cheryl, Michael, Theodric “Donte”, Jacinta “Rosebud”, LaToya “Nicole” (Ronald), TaKisha “Sunshine”,

Robert “Squirt” (Ravilla), Jerrica, Huey, Jr., Isaac, Marquette and Leon; special cousin, Button-sister (Don), Angie, Judy, Robbie and Lisa; two childhood friends/brothers, Raymond Riley and Melvin Warner, Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends.

Extended families whom he loved dearly: The Warner family- Mrs. Rosa Lee, Eddie Jr., Charles, Melvin, Pat, Eloise, Cathy, Lynn and Bren; The Lyons family-Johnnie Mae, Jackie, Ernestine, Don, Edrena, Ricky, Marcy and Shelia; The McCoy family-Ted, Prolene, Jordan, Yolanda, LaShanda, Blake and Mason; Elaine Watkins, Javier and his family, “Precious” and her family.

