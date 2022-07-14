Aug. 15, 1961 – July 9, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Clyde Anthony Bernard, Sr. 60, of Natchez, who died Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 12 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church-The Vision Center with Rev. John Scott, Jr. officiating.

Burial/Committal service will be on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 15, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church. You are required to wear a mask.

Clyde was born August 15, 1961, in Natchez, the son of Willie Mae Bernard Watkins and James Davis. He graduated from North Natchez Adams High School in 1980 and was a United States of America Army Veteran. Mr. Bernard was baptized at an early age. Clyde was a fun-loving jokester, lawn manicurist and master of all trades. His favorite hobbies were cutting down trees, deer hunting and helping others.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Mae Watkins, Fred Watkins, Sr. and James Davis; grandparents, Annie Wallace Clark, L. T. Washington, Willie and Corrine Davis; brothers, Tyrone Bernard, Sr., Reginald Flanagan, Mark Burns and uncle, Thomas J. Wallace.

Clyde leaves to cherish his memories: bonus mother, Mary Davis; special mother, Beatrice Lewis; daughter, Tywanda Dixon (Robert); sons, Clyde Bernard, Jr. and Antonio Turner; grandson, Austin Dixon; brothers, Alonzo Bernard, Sr., Fred Watkins, Jr., Christopher Jones and Antwan Jackson; sisters, Dionne Davis, Cursandra Robinson, Carolyn Clark, Jacqueline Haynes, Rosie Jackson, Kimetha Baldwin, Ayanna Lawrence, Elizabeth Norman, Rena Sago (John) and Jamela Minor; uncles, Joseph Wallace, Sr. (Zeda), Willie Davis (Michelle), Sam Watkins, Sr. (Pearl); aunts: Carrie Howard (Rev. D. W. ), Gladys West (Esau), Velma Culver (Kenneth), Madora Wallace and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com