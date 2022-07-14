Aug. 17, 1954 – July 8, 2022

Edward B. Guin, 67, of Stanley, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on July 8, 2022. Ed was born in Natchez, Mississippi on Aug. 17, 1954, to Bedford and Elsie Guin.

Ed is survived by his partner in adventure and wife of 49 years, Ann Graves Guin; his two children, Kymberly Belk (TJ Belk) and Royce Guin (Courtney Guin); two granddaughters, Olivia Belk and Molly Guin; siblings, Patricia Biggers, Buddy Guin, Teresa Ford and Fred Guin (Patsy); aunts, Lucille Youngblood and Lois Guin and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Email newsletter signup

Ed and Ann were often seen zipping around in their Z3 roadster heading to one exciting adventure or another. Not only was Ed a known car enthusiast, but he was also a systems engineer, Air Force veteran, beekeeper, tinkerer, amateur arborist and was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone no matter where or when. More than anything, family was Ed’s ultimate passion. Like the trees he loved, Ed provided a strong foundation for his family and offered shade and protection to those he loved.