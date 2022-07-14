April 10, 1949 – July 8, 2022

ST. PETER, Minn. – Memorial services for Mr. John Richard McClellan, 73, of Natchez will be held in St. Peter, Minnesota.

John Richard McClellan was born to the late Jean Marie Hub McClellan and the late James Leroy McClellan on April 10, 1949, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. He was the third of four children born to that union.

He was Catholic and an alter server at St. Peter Catholic Church during his youth years.

John attended John Ireland Catholic Grade School and graduated eighth grade. He went on to St. Peter High School and was a class of 1967 graduate. He was a star athlete and United States Air Force Academy recruit in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He graduated from the academy in 1971 and earned a degree in Civil Engineering. He served until 1973.

On August 3, 1974, in Natchez, Mississippi, John married the love of his life, Keri Lynn Brown. To this union, five children were born. The family farmed in Mississippi for several years, and in 1988 they moved to Naples, Florida.

John worked as a painting contractor for twenty years. In 2008, he retired and relocated back to Natchez, Mississippi with his dear wife. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his children, sports, cats and dogs, art, and the beach.

On Friday, July 8, 2022, he peacefully passed away at home with his devoted wife and loyal pets by his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Lee Siglinger; brother, Michael McClellan; father and mother-in-law, Major General Grover C. and Marguerite Brown; three brothers-in-law, Cleve Brown, Steven Brown, and Michael Brown; a son-in-law, Tony Hunter, and just a year ago, a daughter who he loved dearly, Medora Lynn McClellan Burgess.

John was a “quiet loving giant of a man” who was kind, generous, and a dad to many. He will be missed by all who met and loved him. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, a compassionate and devoted wife of forty-eight years, Keri Lynn of Natchez, Mississippi; two daughters, Joy Anna McClellan and Margaux (Michael) Ramos of Naples, Florida; two sons, Lee Michael McClellan of Natchez, Mississippi, and John Hans (Heather) McClellan of Orlando, Florida; one brother, Jim (Kathy) McClellan of Faribault, Minnesota; one aunt, Ruth Hun of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; one son-in-law, Blaine Burgess of Natchez, Mississippi; nine grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.