Feb. 4, 1931 – July 13, 2022

McCall Creek, MS – Service for Thelma Smith, 91, of Natchez who died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Ferriday will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery in McCall Creek, MS with Rev. Bo Swilley officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Smith was born Feb. 04, 1931, in McCall Creek, MS the daughter of Samuel King Lofton and Myrtis Nettles Lofton.

Thelma and Charles L. Smith were founders of Smith Printing and Office Supply.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Smith; father, King Lofton; mother, Myrtis Lofton; brothers, A.C. Lofton and Ford Lofton and sister, Nellie Ray Burns.

Survivors include her three sons, Eric Smith and wife, Becki; Don Smith and wife, Vicki and Greg Smith and wife, Teri; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to Concord Baptist Church 7175 Bogue Chitto Road SE McCall Creek, MS 39647.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.