Oct. 7, 1941 – July 13, 2022

NATCHEZ — Services for Mose Johnson III, 80, of Natchez, who died on Wednesday,

July 13, 2022, at his residence will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Pleasant Green Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.

The body will lie in state at the church from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. time of service Saturday.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Pleasant Green Baptist Church at 221 East Franklin St., Natchez, 39120 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Social distancing and masking will be enforced at all times.