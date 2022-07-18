Crime Reports: Friday, July 15, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Patricia O. Johnson, 38, 5 A Ingram Circle, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct; disobeying a law enforcement officer and false information/ID to law enforcement officer. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Tuesday

Rhonda Renae Jones, 54, 47 Montgomery Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $277.50 on first count and $527.50 on second count.

Samuel Terrell Powell, 31, 413 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others) and malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Monday

Willie Davis III, 48, 223 Greenfield Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Duncan Avenue.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Main Street.

Intelligence report on East Oak Street.

Suspicious activity on Main Street.

Malicious mischief on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Breaking and entering on Main Street.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Sherwood Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Lewis Drive.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Monday

Abandoned vehicle on Watts Avenue.

Accident on Main Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Brookview Lane.

Theft on Ram Circle.

False alarm on South Commerce Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Little Street.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbing the peace on Elm Street.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Anthony Leland Carter, 56, T Waring Bennett Jr. Drive., Natchez, on charge of simple assault on police, fireman, or teacher. Held on $25,000 bond.

Ahmad Latrell Shannon, 22, Steam Plant Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault. Held on $250,000 bond.

Anthony Thompson, 20, Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault. Held on $250,000 bond.

Kelvin Travern Thompson, North Rankin Street, Natchez, on charge of vulnerable adult: unlawful for any person. Held on $100,000 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

William Owen Johnson, 58, Junkin Street, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense and no driver’s license. Released on $1,000 bond.

Rhonda Jones, 54, No address given, Natchez, on charge of abuse of vulnerable person. Released on $500.00 bond.

Elijah Blake Moore, 20, Gregory Circle, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault/domestic violence. Released on no bond.

Michael Kemontrae Thomas, 25, Jones Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and bringing contraband into the jail. Held without bond.

Emmitt Laron White, 36, Foster Mound Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense – other. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Patrick Barnes, 32, Linda Avenue, Prentiss, on charge of DUI – refusal or inability. Released on $500.00 bond.

Tyler Dewayne Gaines, 22, Rand Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Tommy Joe Kennon, 35, Eagle Road, Vidalia, La., on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Held on $500.00 bond.

Demarcus Devon Price, 23, Garden Street, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny; personal property af another. Held on $38,000 bond.

Johnnie Robert Grey Stevens, 26, Beau Pré Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II – methamphetamine approximately 20 grams and controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Juvenile problem on Azalea Lane.

Thirteen intelligence reports on State Street.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Gregory Circle.

Accident on Airport Road.

Reports — Monday

Suicide/attempted suicide on Violet Lane.

Traffic stop on Beau Pré Road.

Reckless driving on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Hedges Plantation Road.

Intelligence report on King Circle.

Reckless driving on Cottage Home Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Jennings Cases Jr., 48, 16 South View Drive, warrant for the Department of Corrections.

Arrests — Tuesday

Carl Corey, 40, 3 Major Blvd., on a bench warrant for failure to appear, probation and parole warrant. No bond set.

Denny Boyd, 57, 133 Hodge Camp Road, Woodville, sexual abuse of an animal (100 counts).

Morgan Brown, 29, 189 Mariah Plantation Road, Vidalia, possession of schedule II (two counts), possession of schedule IV, and probation and parole violation. No bond set.

Gwendolyn Irene Robbins, 50, Mariah Plantation Road, Vidalia, possession of schedule IV and possession of marijuana. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Denny Boyd, 57, 133 Hodge Camp Road, Woodville, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. No bond set.

Miesha Bostic, 31, 135 Morris Road, Vidalia, on a bench warrant for failure to appear, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery, contempt of court and bond obligation violation. No bond set.

Dalicia Easley, 25, 105 Ralphs Road, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple battery. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stops on US 84

Unwanted person on Green Acres Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Shady Acres Road.

Theft on Kyle Road.

Theft on Mickey Gilley Avenue.

Drug violation on Mariah Plantation Road.

Domestic violence on US 84.

Fire on Louisiana 129.

Disturbance on Doyle Road.

Theft on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Ron Road.

Disturbance on Kyle Road.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Missing person on Ralphs Road.