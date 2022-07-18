Emile Louis Guedon

Oct. 8, 2022 – July 15, 2022

Services for Emile Louis Guedon, 85, of Church Hill who died on Friday, July 15, were held on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Church Hill United Methodist Church with Reverends Fawn Keen and Susan Hood officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Burial followed at Christ Episcopal Church Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Guedon was born October 8, 1936, in Perth, MS, the son of Louis Earl and Mary Elizabeth McCormick Guedon. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Joe Douglas Guedon; and great-grandsons, Charles Martin (Charlie) Guedon and Chase Gillespie.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Delia Ann Guedon; his brothers, Arch (Mary Ed), Pete, and Bob (Mary Jo) Guedon; his sister, Betty (David) Paradise; his children, Louis (Becky), Mike (Sue), and Frank (Shy) Guedon, and Kelly (Steve) Robertson; his grandchildren, Emile (Genna), Matthew (Lauren), Lee (Nicky), Duncan (Lacy), Daniel (Beth), Christopher (Katie), Pete, Kaci, and Ace Guedon, Brandt Pugh, Beth (John) Gillespie, David (Katy) Robertson, Kim (Conor) Foster, Jennifer (Tommy) Thompson, Laura (Carson) Cruise, Michelle (Leo) Joseph; his great grandchildren, Louis III, Douglas, Esme, Liam, Blair, Mary Noble, Cap, Liza, Maddie, Emma, Jacob, Tripp, Crosby, Marty, Reed, Jaxon, and Jade Guedon, Kate and Ryan Marks, Ava Gillespie, Anne Douglas and Lilly Robertson, Madi, Baylor, Chloe, and Hudson Foster, Natalie and Tuck Thompson, Kellen and Cooper Cruise, and Laura Lee Joseph.

Mr. Guedon was a lifelong member of Church Hill United Methodist Church and Cypress Grove Hunting Camp. He was known and loved by all as “Pap.”

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.