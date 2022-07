Oct. 8, 1936 – July 15, 2022

CHURCH HILL – Services for Emile Louis Guedon, 85, of Church Hill who died Friday, July 15, 2022, in Church Hill will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Church Hill Methodist Church.

Burial will follow at Christ Episcopal Church Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.