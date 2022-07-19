Dec. 27, 1933 – July 15, 2022

BUDE — Homegoing Services for Al Jessie Byrd, 88, of Bude, who was called to glory on July 15, 2022, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Meadville, will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Sweet Home Baptist Church in Bude, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Joseph R. Washington Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Byrd Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Lighthouse Center 19 Franklin Street Meadville, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. where masks are required and we practice social distancing; and on July 22, 2022, at Sweet Home Baptist Church 65 C Street Bude, from 10 a.m. until service time. Please be considerate of the family and take all safety precautions to protect them during these unpredictable times.

Email newsletter signup

Mr. Al Jessie was born on December 27, 1933, in Kirby, to Fairbanks Byrd and Hattie Mae Anderson Byrd. Al Jessie was the fifth of nine children.

Mr. Al Jessie Byrd was preceded in death by his parents, Fairbanks and Hattie Mae Byrd; his wife, Eloyce Holloway Byrd; one daughter, Evelyn Griffith Marshall; six siblings Willie Harvey Byrd, Mattie Belle Byrd, John Malcolmson Byrd, Dessie Lee Byrd Reed, Cora Lee Byrd, and Elmo Byrd.

Mr. Al Jessie leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Linda Washington and husband Pastor Joseph Washington Jr.; three sons, James M. Griffith, Thomas J. Griffith and wife Patsy and John W. Griffith; son-in-law, August Marshall; one sister, Claudia B. Pickett.; one brother, Thomas C. Byrd and wife Diane; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.