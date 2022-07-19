Man arrested, accused of Monday morning arson that destroyed camper and severely damaged home

Published 12:06 am Tuesday, July 19, 2022

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — A man was arrested for arson after a camper was destroyed and a home was damaged Monday morning at 32 Maplewood Lane in Natchez.

Matthew Blount

Natchez Police reported in a press release that officers were called Monday at 8:50 a.m. to the address and discovered a white Cascade DXL Coachman

camper trailer destroyed by fire, as well as severe fire damage to the residential structure.

Matthew Blount, who police said had been asked to leave the property earlier Monday morning, was identified as a suspect. Blount is currently being held on three counts of Aggravated Assault (manifesting extreme indifferent to human life).

The press release said bond will be set at arraignment.

