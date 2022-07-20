Courthouse Records: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Adams County

July 8-14

Civil suits:

Estate of Frances O. Greer.

Estate of Laura Archer Ayres Postlethwaite.

Billy Etheridge et al. v. Johnathan K. Felter et al.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

LaJuan Marquis Culbert, 35, Natchez to Christina Rosalia Pickett, 31, Natchez.

Gilberto Soto, 68, Natchez to Iris N. Rios (Neveida), 59, Natchez.

Elijah Kendrick Hoggatt, 47, Natchez to Tania Annette Stroud (Clements), 39, Vidalia, La.

Thomas Gilbert Russell, 54, Shreveport, La. to Cherie Cella Eldridge (Cella), 55, Keithville, La.

Deed transactions:

July 7-13

Melita Y. Bassett to Brandi N. Wimberly, a 0.51 acre tract, a portion of lots 25 and 26 of the division of Homewood Plantation.

Linda B. Reeder (now Linda B. Arnold) to Houston K. Hoyle, lot 282 Montebello Subdivision.

Clarence E. Lomax Jr. to Valeria Trotter Lomax, lot 59 Northview Subdivision, Second Development.

Mary Katherine Smith to JE and SE Properties, LLC, a 5.54 acre tract, being a portion of Locust Hills Plantation.

Wilbert White Jr. to Clinton Davenport and Nicole Davenport, a 6.83 Acre Portion of lots 54 and 55 Wilderness Plantation.

Hollywood Roy Properties, LLC to Black Jack Land, LP, lots 2 and 2A Hollywood Plantation.

William Montgomery Simonton to Eliza Sharp Plauche, land beginning at a point on the easterly side or line of South Union Street.

Loyal Order of the Moose Natchez Lodge 1662 to McDonald Collision, LLC, land beginning at a point at the southwest corner of Green Hills Subdivision.

Mortgages:

July 7-13

Brandi N. Wimberly to Caliber Home Loans, Inc., a 0.51 acre tract, a portion of lots 25 and 26 of the division of Homewood Plantation.

Houston K. Hoyle to Mortgage Research Center, LLC, d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lot 282 Montebello Subdivision.

Anne G. McDaniel and Patrick J. McDaniel to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning at a point on the east margin on Union Street.

JE and SE Properties, LLC to The Cottonport Bank, New Roads Branch, a 5.54 acre tract, being a portion of Locust Hill Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, July 14

Civil cases:

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Jerlisia Corbin.

Andre Seyfarth v. Leah Roberts.

Merit Health Natchez v. Jasmine Woods.

Merit Health Natchez v. Ashley Colvin.

Merit Health Natchez v. Teri Shaifer.

Merit Health Natchez v. Antionio Byrd.

Merit Health Natchez v. Cartrell Smith.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Angela Reynolds.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Jessica Myles.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Marcus Winding.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Evan Green.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Michael Jackson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Shondrani Blanton.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Danielle Norton.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Mary Selmon.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Leonard Payne.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Josie Houston.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Wendell Melton.

Herman Ransom v. Natasha Robinson.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Melody Brown.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Torian Johnson.

Citizen’s Choice FCU v. Kenyada Snell.

Concordia Parish

July 8-14

Civil suits:

Alicia Mason v. John J. Williams.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Rachel Turner.

American Advisors Group v. Davey Donald Campbell Jr.

Sunshine Elizabeth Robertson v. Tristian Cox.

Demetrice Hawkins v. Gary White.

Capital One Bank v. Thiet V. Nguyen.

Succession of James Ralph Pratt.

Charles Jefferson v. Schneider Johnson.

Anita Kelly v. Schneider Johnson.

Charles Jefferson v. Arnold Atkins.

Charles Jefferson v. Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana.

Charles Jefferson v. State Farm Mutual Insurance Company.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Glenda White.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Katrina Collins.

Divorces:

Rebecca Jane Clark v. William Kevin Clark.

Marriage license applications:

Clemon Barzell Price, 56, Sicily Island, La. to Tina Marie Arceneaux, 44, St. Joseph, La.

Deed transactions:

Charles Scott Tiffee and Sandra Loomis Tiffee to James Randall Cooper and Bessie Elledee Cooper, lot 14 Black River Lake Estates.

Charles Francis Beard Jr., Rita Beard Martin, and Rosemary Beard to Sharon Bradford Butler, lots 7 and 8 Magoun Addition.

Jody Vogt Green to Colton L. Welch and Katelyn B. Welch, lot 27 Hedges Landing Lake Lots.

Richard J. Oates and Heather Rush Oates to JL Development, LLC, lots 7 and 8 in Block No. 1 of the Helen Burley Tract.

Austin Lance Lipsey and Morgan Huggins Lipsey to Christopher Joel Norris and Caurie Ann Norris, lot 2 Cypress Pointe Subdivision.

Olde River Developments, LLC to Christopher Joel Norris and Caurie Ann Norris, lot 3-A Cypress Pointe Subdivision.

Ronnie G. Hendricks and Kristin L. Hendricks to Quinn Southerland and Leslie Southerland Jr., lot 6, Block No. 132 Murray Addition.

Mortgages:

Quinn Southerland and Leslie Southerland Jr. to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 6, Block No. 132 Murray Addition.