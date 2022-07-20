Crime Reports: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Nickolas Collins Jackson, 18, 580 Third Street, Roxie, on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Saturday

Lalila Jameca McGrew, 34, 13 Oak Place, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Jeremy Wade Sutherland, 49, 214 Margaret Avenue, Natchez, on charge of DUI – refusal to submit to test. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Orleans Street.

Traffic stop on Glenwood Drive.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on South Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Disturbing the peace on Creek Bend Road.

Suicide/attempted suicide on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Malicious mischief at Duncan Park.

Theft on Duncan Avenue.

Threats on Highland Boulevard.

Malicious mischief on Johnson Street.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Loud noise/music on College Street.

Attempted breaking and entering on Beverly Drive.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Government Fleet Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Sunset Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Market Street.

Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Disturbing the peace on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Kenzell Dewon Isaac, 26, East Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of failure to comply. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Charles Edward Dye, 39, Magnolia Avenue, Ball, La., on charge of driving while suspended. Released on $300.00 bond.

Harley Destiney Swoveland, 30, Deer Lake Road, Natchez, on charges of no motor vehicle liability insurance, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, and controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Held on $850.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

Malicious mischief on Southmoor Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on East Wilderness Road.

Intelligence report on Firetower Road.

Intelligence report on Bell Road.

Harassment on Montgomery Road.

Reckless driving on Upper Kingston Road.

Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.

Trespassing on Southmoor Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Cranfield Road.

Disturbance on Ogden Road.

Loose livestock on Violet Lane.

Theft on State Street.

Trespassing on Booker Road.

Trespassing on East Wilderness Road.

Two intelligence reports on Booker Road.

Intelligence report on Brooklyn Drive.

Suspicious activity on West Wilderness Road.

Disturbance on Morning Glory Road.

Property damage on Montgomery Road.

Theft on Cranfield Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on State Street.

Intelligence report on Village Square Boulevard.

Reports — Friday

Malicious mischief on White Oak Drive.

Traffic stop Miller Avenue.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Steam Plant Road.

Breaking and entering on Vaughn Drive.

Trespassing on State Street.

Welfare concern/check on Robins Lake Road.

Harassment on Lake Montrose Road.

Grand larceny on Booker Road.

Burglary on Airport Road.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

John Williams, 58, 643 Eagle Road, misdemeanor domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Roy Johnson Jr., 47, 418 5th St., domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Jody Acreman, 51, 993 Mason Front Road, North Oak Grove, indecent behavior with juveniles, possession of schedule II drugs, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, pornography involving a juvenile (six counts) and sexual abuse of animals (two counts). No bond set.

Tyrone Anderson, 38, 200 Smith St., domestic abuse battery, bench warrant for failure to appear (two counts). No bond set.

Kristi Hopkins, 69, 1216 Peach St., possession of schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Alexandria Shell, 29, 1229 Apple St., warrant for another agency.

Joseph Watson, 49, 227 Loomis Lane, Clatyon, burglary of an inhabited dwelling and bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $950.

Arrests — Friday

Casey Holomon, 42, 482 Stephens Road, possession of schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Germanie Jacobs, 35, 15719 Chickanaugua Ave., Baton Rouge, introduction of contraband into a penal institution. No bond set.

Reports — Sunday

Domestic violence on Bayou Drive.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Theft on Robert Lewis Drive.

Disturbance on Loomis Lane.

Missing person on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Ron Road.

Unwanted person on Smith Lane.

Unwanted person on Margaret Circle.

Disturbance on Louisiana 131.

Reports — Saturday

Criminal damage to property on Margaret Circle.

Unwanted person on Georgia Avenue.

Disturbance on Skipper Drive.

Hit and run on US 84.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Fire on Margaret Road.

Unwanted person on Wildsville Road.

Alarms on Louisiana 568.

Power line down on Moose Lodge Road.

Attempted break in on Louisiana 15.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Unwanted person on Smith Lane.

Disturbance on Dianne Street.

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Reports — Friday

Phone harassment on Carter Street.

Introduction of contraband on US 84.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Unwanted person on Louisiana 566.