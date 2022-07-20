VIDEO: Former Natchez General Hospital being demolished

NATCHEZ — Workers and trucks are currently outside the old Natchez General Hospital at 601 W. Oak Street, tearing down its walls.

In the above video, a CAT excavator is seen picking up debris from a missing wall on the left side of the building on Wednesday morning.

The building, last occupied as a shelter for women, had to be vacated in 2012 because of its condition.

In March, the City of Natchez sold the property to James and Ginger Hyland, who own The Towers adjacent to the facility.

It sold for $105,000, which is the average of two independent property appraisals. One appraisal was obtained by the city and the other was obtained by the Hylands.

“This is a condemned property,” Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said at the time of the sale. “It is a liability to the city and it is in a horrible state of repair. We don’t have the money to tear it down and we don’t have the money to renovate it.”

