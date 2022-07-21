Bryan Allen Morgan

WINNSBORO — Graveside services for Bryan Allen “Booty” Morgan, 51, of Winnsboro will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, in South Central Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Bates officiating under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Bryan was born September 14, 1970, in Natchez, and passed from this life on July 19, 2022, at his residence in Winnsboro.

Bryan was a graduate of South Natchez High School. After high school, he attended Mississippi State University graduating in 1994. In 1995, he went to work for Franklin State Bank where he held the position of Vice President of Operations for 15 years. He was a board member of Twin Oaks Country Club and was former Club Champion, a member of the Rotary Club, Lions Club and the Franklin Parish Chamber of Commerce. In his earlier years, Bryan coached Dixie Youth Baseball. Bryan was known as Uncle Booty to his two nieces and great nephew and Booty to his many friends.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Robert “Son” and Carolyn McCarty and his paternal grandparents: Charlie and Audrey Morgan.

Survivors left to cherish his memory include his father, Allen Morgan and wife Eva of Liberty, TX; his mother, Brenda Pirtle and husband Otis of Henderson, TX; one brother Craig Morgan and wife Peggy of Mineral, VA; two nieces: Jordin Wilson and husband Alexander, and Kaycee Morgan; one very special great nephew Lane Craig Wilson; uncle Mark and Aunt Katie McCarty; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and his Franklin State Bank Family.

Any planned memorials may be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital or the America Heart Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.