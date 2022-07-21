BUSTED: Over six pounds of marijuana with cocaine, guns and Xanax discovered 

Published 12:31 pm Thursday, July 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

Over six pounds of marijuana, cocaine, Xanax, firearms and scales seized in a recent drug bust by Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office. (Submitted photo)

FERRIDAY, La. — On Wednesday, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol and narcotics deputies investigating a suspected drug sale operation searched a Ferriday apartment and found a large amount of marijuana and other drugs, guns and scales.

Over six pounds of marijuana, cocaine, Xanax, firearms and scales were found inside the apartment at 200 Kyle Road.

Demarker Neal, 39, from Ferriday, was arrested on the charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances in the presence of minors.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick reminded the community that his office is committed to proactively seeking those who wish to distribute narcotics within the parish.

