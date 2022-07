CLAYTON — Services for George Barber, 75, from Clayton, LA who died on July 17, 2022, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at St. Mark Baptist Church in Clayton, LA.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

Burial will follow immediately after service in the Clayton Garden of Rest Cemetery under the direction of Smith Funeral Home of Monroe, LA.