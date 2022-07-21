Henry Bell Jr.

Published 3:42 pm Thursday, July 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

Henry Bell Jr.

May 9, 1947 – July 19, 2022

LORMAN — Funeral services for Henry Bell Jr.,75, of Lorman, who died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Port Gibson, will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 3 p.m. at East Mount Olive Baptist Church in Red Lick with Pastor Tracy Collins officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Fayette branch. Visitation will follow on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.  Masks are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com

